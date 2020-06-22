SciPlay enters casual gaming segment with Come2Play acquisition

New York-listed social casino operator SciPlay Corporation has acquired Israeli casual game developer and operator Come2Play for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, with additional development offices in Ukraine, Come2Play's social mobile games include its flagship Solitaire Pets Adventure game and Backgammon Live.

SciPlay’s previous acquisition of SpiceRack brought the popular bingo game Bingo Showdown into the SciPlay portfolio in 2017. The company said it will utilize the same successful model to bring Come2Play into the SciPlay portfolio.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the Come2Play team to SciPlay as this is a perfect match when it comes to both our products and culture,” said SciPlay CEO Josh Wilson. “Adding a new genre of evergreen casual games and an incredibly talented team to our portfolio immediately expands our market beyond social casino apps, and enables us to leverage our unique technology and strategies to drive player engagement and grow revenue.

“We believe that with our support and expertise in user acquisition, analytics and live ops, we will be able to drive new growth behind the Come2Play titles.”

Come2Play CEO Alon Barzilay commented: “Our studio was founded on our passion to make games that really connect with our players, and we are thrilled to be joining SciPlay to take our games to the next level.

“By leveraging the expertise and support from the wider SciPlay team, we will amplify the reach of our games, including our groundbreaking Solitaire game, Solitaire Pets Adventure. We couldn't be more thrilled for the future.”

Shares in Sciplay Corporation (NSQ:SCPL) closed down 2.51 per cent at $13.96 per share in New York Friday.