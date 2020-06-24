BetBull acquires UK-facing social betting start-up Wager

Social betting start-up Wager has been acquired by UK-licensed betting operator BetBull for an undisclosed amount.

Backed by London-based venture capital fund Forward Partners, the UK-facing peer-to-peer football betting app was developed by Oxford University graduates Leo Barnes and Elliott Robinson, and launched last August ahead of the Premier League football season.

The platform allows friends to place real-money bets against each other on live sport, and includes additional social features such as fantasy-style leagues, head-to-head competitions and ‘request a bet’ specials.

Following its acquisition, Wager will no longer operate as a standalone brand and will be integrated with the BetBull platform.

“The power and popularity of social betting is growing, and we are excited to be right at the centre of this exciting space,” said Wager co-founder Robinson.

Barnes added: “The Wager and BetBull leadership teams share a social vision for the industry, and we are very excited for what the future holds.”