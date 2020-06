The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cleared the way for Eldorado Resorts to complete its $17.3bn merger with Caesars Entertainment.

The FTC approval requires Eldorado Resorts to divest casino assets in the South Lake Tahoe area of Nevada and the Bossier City-Shreveport area of Louisiana in order to avoid any competition issues in these markets.

The FTC will also seek to prevent competition issues in Kansas City, Missouri, where both companies currently operate casinos, with the [...]