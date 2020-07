Indiana’s regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $29.8m during the month of June.

Total wagers were down 20 per cent compared to the previous month’s $37.3m, with online sports betting contributing $29.1m and retail just $0.7m.

Indiana Sports Betting: June 2020 (US$)

Penn National Gaming’s Ameristar Casino continued to lead the way as market leader with wagers of $18.4m, including $18.3m through DraftKings.com, followed by Boyd Gaming’s Blue Chip Casino, which generated wagers of $7.9m via [...]