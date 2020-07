Stockholm-listed live casino provider Evolution Gaming has posted another strong set of results, with revenue and profit in the second quarter of 2020 increasing significantly versus a year ago.

Revenue increased by 50 per cent to €128.3m after the supplier experienced “very high” demand for its products during Q2, partly due to the lack of sports betting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of bet spots from end users rising 113 per [...]