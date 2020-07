Swedish state-owned gaming operator Svenska Spel has reported a 19 per cent drop in net gaming revenue to SEK1.64bn (€158.9m) for the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue was negatively impacted by restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue from the Sport & Casino business down 37 per cent to SEK291m as a result of the lack of major sports events during the period.

Revenue from the company’s core lottery business increased by 3 per cent to [...]