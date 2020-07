Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group has reported strong revenue and profit growth for the second quarter of 2020, as online poker, bingo and casino games offset the decline in sports betting.

Gross winnings revenue in the second quarter amounted to £235.1m, an increase of 4 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 111 per cent increase in Online Poker revenue to £9.7m and a 42 per cent increase in Casino and Games revenue to £150.4m. The strong [...]