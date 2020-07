New York-listed social casino operator SciPlay Corporation has reported record results for the second quarter of 2020 as revenue increased by 40 per cent to $165.6m.

Mobile revenue increased by 47 per cent year-on-year to $144.3m, with average daily active users (DAUs) remaining at the same level as last year at 2.7m. Average monthly active users (MAUs) also remained constant at 8.1m, while average revenue per DAU rose 40 per cent to $0.67.

“We are extremely pleased [...]