Sports betting technology provider Kambi has recorded a 32 per fall in second quarter revenue due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to major sports

Kambi’s second quarter revenue amounted to €14.8m compared to €21.6m in Q2 2019, with revenue for the half-year period climbing by 0.1 per cent to €42.7m

The company said that its resilient performance during the period was driven by sports such as table tennis, UFC and golf, which gained in [...]