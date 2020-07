Australia and US sports betting operator PointsBet Holdings has reported a 191 per cent increase in net win to AUD$82.1m for its fiscal year ended 30 June, benefiting from a strong performance during the final quarter of the year.

Turnover in the final quarter rose by 58 per cent year-on-year to $349.4m on strong growth in Australia and increasing contributions from the United States, delivering net win of $33.5m for the quarter, up 356 per cent [...]