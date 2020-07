The second month of legalized sports betting in Colorado has seen licensed sportsbooks collect total wagers of $38.1m in June.

Amounts wagered increased by 49 per cent compared to the previous month, comprising results from six online sportsbook operators and one retail sportsbook.

Table tennis continued to be the most popular sport with wagers of $9.1m, followed by football and golf with wagers of $4.1m and $3.4m respectively.

Licensed operators generated total taxes of $217,023 for the state [...]