Paris-listed lottery and gaming operator FDJ has reported a 15 per cent decline in revenue to €849m for the first half of 2020, as growth in the early part of the year was halted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Total stakes fell by 18 per cent year-on-year to €6.9bn, with retail stakes down 21 per cent to €6.3bn and online stakes declining 16 per cent to €1.4bn.

H1 2020 Stakes (€)

Lottery stakes fell by 13 per cent to [...]