Sydney-listed gaming giant Tabcorp Holdings warned Monday that it expects to incur non-cash goodwill impairment charges of up to $1.1bn for the financial year ended 30 June, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the latest review of the carrying value of its assets, Tabcorp said that the impairment charges would be in the range of $1.0bn and $1.1bn, and relate to its Wagering & Media and Gaming Services businesses.

Reflecting an assessment based on underlying [...]