Frankfurt-listed gaming operator bet-at-home.com has posted a 16 per cent fall in net betting and gaming revenue to €49.1m for the first half of 2020.

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the operator’s sports betting results from mid-March, bet-at-home.com saw total betting and gaming volume decline by 8 per cent to €1.46bn during the six-month period.

Gross betting and gaming revenue was down 12 per cent year-on-year to €62.3m, while betting fees and gaming levies rose 7 per [...]