The Oregon Lottery has recorded turnover of $7.9m from its SBTech-powered Scoreboard online sports betting operation in June.

Turnover increased by 8 per cent compared to the previous month’s $7.3m, with table tennis again the most popular sport with turnover of $2.8m during the month.

The next most popular sport was football (soccer) with wagers of $1.9m, followed by mixed martial arts (MMA) at $1.0m, basketball at $794,622, baseball at $439,388, and golf at $391,659

Pre-match bets accounted [...]