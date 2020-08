New York-listed casino operator Wynn Resorts has reported a 95 per cent drop in revenue to $85.7m for the second quarter of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted its operations in Macau and the United States.

In Macau, Q2 revenue from Wynn Palace fell by 99 per cent year-on-year to just $8.7m, while Wynn Macau revenue decreased by 98 per cent to $11.9m. Revenue from Las Vegas operations was 86 per cent lower at $64.9m in [...]