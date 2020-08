Stockholm-listed gaming operator Global Gaming 555 returned to profit in the first half of 2020, one year after losing 75 per cent of its revenue with the revocation of its Swedish operating license.

Global Gaming’s 2020 first half revenue was 56 per cent lower than a year ago at SEK129.7m due to the termination of Swedish operations, although the company’s remaining active markets posted a 26 per cent increase in revenue, with growth continuing into the [...]