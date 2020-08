London-listed online bingo-led operator Gamesys Group has declared a maiden interim dividend as results for the first half of 2020 came in ahead of expectations.

Revenue soared by 101 per cent to £340.0m compared to the same period last year, reflecting continued strong growth in Asia and the UK, which offset a decline in European revenue. Revenue from the Rest of World (ROW) grew 2 per cent, including growth of 37 per cent in the US. [...]