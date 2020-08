Oslo-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has reported a 47 per cent increase in revenue to €16.7m for the second quarter of 2020.

In its first quarter as a B2B provider following the sale of its B2C assets to Betsson in April, revenue from Media Services remained constant at €8.6m, while Platform Services revenue nearly doubled to €8.2m.

“I am pleased with the development of the business over the second quarter, with the execution of several [...]