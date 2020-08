New York-listed casino operator Twin River Worldwide Holdings has reported an 80 per cent fall in revenue to $28.9m for the second quarter of 2020, as results were significantly impacted by the mandated shut-down of operations as a result of COVID-19.

With all nine of the company’s properties closed from mid-March, including the newly acquired Casino KC and Casino Vicksburg, most operations resumed from May and June.

Despite this, revenue from gaming declined by 76 per cent [...]