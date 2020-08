West Virginia’s licensed sportsbooks collected $15.9m in total wagers during the five-week period ended 1 August.

With the state’s casinos reopening after their mandated closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, retail sports betting wagers amounted to $4.7m in July, with mobile sports betting generating $11.2m in wagers.

Penn National Gaming’s Hollywood Casino at Charles Town generated more than half of the monthly total with wagers of $8.9m, of which $3.8m was derived from retail and [...]