Latvia’s regulated gambling market declined by 52 per cent to €74.1m in the first half of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All gaming halls, betting points and land-based casinos were closed from 22 March until 9 June due to the pandemic, while 11 online operators were shuttered from 8 April until 9 June.

As a result, total gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell by 52 per cent year-on-year to €70.4m, with other gaming activity in [...]