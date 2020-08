Stockholm-listed gaming operator LeoVegas has reported a 17 per cent increase in revenue to €110.7m for the second quarter of 2020, benefiting from a strong performance from its online casino.

Revenue from casino increased by 24 per cent versus a year ago to account for 78 per cent of Q2 revenue, with live casino accounting for a further 18 per cent.

Sports betting generated the remaining 4 per cent of Q2 revenue following a 53 per cent [...]