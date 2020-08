Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Acroud (formerly Net Gaming Europe) has recorded a 2 per cent increase in revenue to €3.6m for the second quarter of 2020, a period which has seen the company undergo significant restructuring, refinancing and a change of name.

The company said that revenue was positively affected by increased traffic flow, primarily within casino and poker, which represented 94 per cent of Q2 revenue, partly driven by the COVID-19 situation.

Sports betting accounted for just [...]