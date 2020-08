Delaware’s licensed iGaming operators continued to see strong growth into July as total wagers soared by 163 per cent to $20.8m.

The state’s three licensed operators paid out a total of $20.1m in winnings during the month, generating net revenue of $705,533. This marks a 144 per cent year-on-year increase, although below the previous month's $964,607 in net revenue.

Growth was driven by video lottery games, with revenue soaring 167 per cent to $560,553, while table games [...]