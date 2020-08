Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has reported a 17 per cent increase in revenue to a record €27.8m for the second quarter of 2020.

Casino represented 65 per cent of Q2 revenue and grew by 59 per cent to €21.2m, buoyed by all-time highs for AskGamblers, the US and Catena Media’s Japan-facing sites.

Revenue from the sports betting segment fell by 44 per cent to €5.0m year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although results were better than [...]