Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has recorded a 24 per cent increase in revenue to €7.0m for the second quarter of 2020, despite seeing a decline in its core Nordic markets.

The company said that the Q2 revenue growth was primarily driven by Casumba and the newly acquired Lead Republik.

Casino represented 89 per cent of the Q2 total, having grown by 22 per cent year-on-year, while sports betting revenue fell 20 per cent and accounted for just [...]