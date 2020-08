iGaming affiliate Gambling.com Group has reported a 29 per cent increase in revenue to a record €5.7m for the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue growth in the second quarter was driven by casino and poker products, which offset a decline in sports betting revenue due to COVID-19.

Revenue from sports betting marketing accounted for 6 per cent of Q2 revenue and fell by 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Revenue from casino and other gaming products saw improved demand [...]