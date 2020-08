Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global has reported record results for the second quarter of 2020 following a 33 per cent improvement in net revenue to €42.2m.

Growth was driven by casino as players’ interest increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with sports betting representing just 6 per cent of revenue during Q2.

Q2 2020 Net Revenue Comparison (€)

Revenue from B2B increased by 51 per cent year-on-year to €32.2m, comprising a 31 per cent increase in Aspire [...]