Stockholm-listed daily fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming Group narrowed its operating loss in the second quarter of the year as revenue climbed by 58 per cent to SEK6.3m (approx. €610,000).

The second quarter period saw Scout launch new eSports-related markets for its entire range of products as COVID-19 disrupted regular sports, which together with the resumption of German football in mid-May drove revenue growth in the latter part of the quarter.

Total costs for the period fell [...]