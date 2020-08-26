This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Online casino drives gaming market growth in Portugal

26th August 2020 9:53 am GMT

Portugal’s regulated online betting and gaming market recorded strong growth during the first half of 2020, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports betting.

Total wagers increased by 62.5 per cent to €2.53bn in H1, with sports betting wagers down 1.5 per cent to €239.9m, offset by a 74 per cent increase in online casino wagers to €2.29bn.

This generated total gross gaming revenue (GGR) of €138.9m during the six-month period, an increase of 45 per cent year-on-year, with sports betting GGR climbing 16 per cent to €55.2m, despite a decline in the second quarter as major sports were suspended due to the coronavirus.

Online casino GGR grew significantly, climbing 74 per cent to €83.7m, of which 70 per cent was derived from slots and 12 per cent from French roulette. A further 10 per cent of total GGR came from poker, 8 per cent from blackjack, with French Banca contributing the remaining 2 per cent.

There were 287,800 new player registrations during the period, an increase of 27 per cent versus a year ago.

Related Tags
Casino COVID-19 Finance Portugal Sports Betting SRIJ
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Booongo and more

Pariplay partners Nossa Aposta in Portugal

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

Bidluck receives licence approval in Portugal

Greentube expands Portuguese presence with Estoril Sol launch

Pariplay expands Portugal presence with Estoril Sol supply deal

WorldMatch approved to launch first slots in Portugal

Aspire Global benefits from Pariplay contribution in Q1

Portugal iGaming market grows to €69.8m in first quarter of 2020

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, Leander Games, Ainsworth and more

GI Games Integrations: Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24, Booming Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Push Gaming, NSoft and more

Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games