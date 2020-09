France’s regulated online betting and gaming market recorded a 6 per cent decline in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €323m for the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports betting was the worst affected segment due to the suspension of major sports, with GGR falling by 56 per cent year-on-year to €94m following a 57 per cent reduction in stakes to €513m.

Horse race betting GGR rose 33 per cent to €88m, [...]