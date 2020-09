Toronto-listed iGaming platform provider Bragg Gaming Group has seen revenue more than double to CAD$18.9m in the second quarter of 2020.

Despite the widespread adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bragg benefited from growth in the online casino sector and a significant increase in consumer engagement.

Q2 revenue grew by 107 per cent year-on-year after Bragg’s Oryx Gaming platform went live with several new operators during the quarter, including MaxEnt, SuperBet and Candlebets. Bragg also launched eight [...]