Rhode Island collects $6.7m in sports betting wagers in July

Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $6.7m in July, primarily from online and mobile sports betting.

With the state's two casinos only reopening on 22 July following their COVID-19 related closure, total wagers fell by 19 per cent compared to the same month last year, when there were no online sports betting operations.

The retail sportsbook at Twin River contributed $1.8m in wagers in July, with Tiverton’s sportsbook generating $527,269, while the bulk of wagering came through the IGT-powered Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app, which contributed $4.4m in wagers.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: July 2020 (US$)

Wagers Payouts Revenue Twin River 1,808,562 1,903,736 (95,174) Tiverton 527,269 488,141 39,128 Online/Mobile 4,402,795 3,995,324 407,471 TOTAL 6,738,626 6,387,201 351,425

A total of $6.4m was paid out in winnings during July, generating total book revenue of $351,425 for the month. This comprised a loss of $95,174 from Twin River, offset by $39,128 from Tiverton and $407,471 from mobile operations.