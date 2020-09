New Zealand’s SkyCity Entertainment Group has generated revenue of NZ$4.5m from its newly launched online casino operations during the financial year ended 30 June.

Launched last August in partnership with Gaming Innovation Group, the operator said that it had experienced strong growth in customer registrations, first-time depositors and gaming revenue during the period, despite operational constraints as a result of COVID-19.

Following the mandated closure of SkyCity’s land-based venues across New Zealand between 23 March and 14 [...]