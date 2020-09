Athens-listed lottery and gaming operator OPAP has reported a 36 per cent fall in net gaming revenue to €335.2m for the first half of 2020, as results were impacted by COVID-19 related lockdowns and retail store closures.

Total amounts wagered declined by 34 per cent year-on-year to €1.41bn, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) down 35 per cent at €507.9m, including a decline of 53 per cent in the second quarter as a result of restrictions in [...]