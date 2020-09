Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has posted an 8 per cent drop in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to DKK2.30bn (€309.1m) for the first half of 2020.

The company said the first half results were “satisfactory” despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on its subsidiaries.

Danske Licens Spil, which operates Oddset, Tips and casino games, saw GGR decline by 16 per cent year-on-year to DKK896m. This was offset by growth from Danske Lotteri Spil, which operates the [...]