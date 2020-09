Sweden’s regulated gaming market declined by 4 per cent to SEK5.9bn (€569.7m) in the second quarter of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted land-based sales.

Net gaming revenue (NGR) from online casino and sports betting grew by 4 per cent to SEK3.6bn in Q2, accounting for 61 per cent of the total market.

This was offset by an 8 per cent decline at Svenska Spel’s lottery and slot machine business, with NGR falling to SEK1.3bn, while the [...]