Indiana’s regulated sports betting market continued to see strong growth into August as total wagers rose to $169.0m for the month.

Recording its best monthly total since February, wagering climbed by 138 per cent compared to the previous month’s $70.9m, with online sports betting contributing $143.9m and retail the remaining $25.1m.

Basketball wagers amounted to $55.2m during the month, with baseball the second most popular sport with wagers of $31.1m and American football $0.7m. Parlay bets accounted [...]