Illinois’ regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $52.5m in its first month of operation in July.

There were just two operators live in July, generating online sports betting wagers of $48.5m and retail sports betting wagers of $4.0m from a combined 1,162,826 bets placed.

Churchill Downs Incorporated and Rush Street Gaming’s Rivers Casino Des Plaines contributed the bulk of the total with wagers of $51.9m, of which $48.5m was derived online via BetRivers.com.

Penn National Gaming’s [...]