Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has reported a 3 per cent fall in total revenue to CAD$2.74bn for its 2019/20 financial year, despite strong growth from its iGaming business.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on results for the financial year ended 31 March, although lottery revenue fell by 3 per cent to $929.4m as retail points of sale were closed on 20 March.

This offset a 5 per cent increase in revenue from casino and [...]