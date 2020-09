Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market returned to growth in August as total wagers more than doubled year-on-year to $40.5m.

Wagers were up 104 per cent compared to a year ago and rose significantly versus the previous month’s $7.9m total. Basketball accounted for more than half of all wagers during the month at $20.0m, with baseball contributing $10.0m and Sports Parlay Cards a further $5.6m.

Other sports accounted for wagers of $4.9m during the month, with American football [...]