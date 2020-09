Delaware’s regulated iGaming market enjoyed another strong month as total wagers increased by 58 per cent year-on-year to $19.8m in August.

Total wagers surpassed the $20m mark for the fifth consecutive month, with the state’s three licensed operators paying out a total of $19.1m in winnings to generate combined net revenue of $808,623, an increase of 179 per cent compared to a year ago.

Video lottery games generated the bulk of August’s total as net revenue soared [...]