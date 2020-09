Colorado’s regulated sports betting market recorded strong growth as wagers reach $128.6m in August, the fourth full month of operations.

Total wagers increased by 117 per cent compared to the previous month’s $59.2m total as major professional sports returned to action without fans. Online sports betting wagers generated the bulk of August’s total at $126.7m, with retail contributing $2.0m in wagers.

Colorado Sports Betting: August 2020 (US$)

The most popular sport was basketball with wagers of $38.0m during [...]