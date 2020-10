Delaware’s regulated sports betting market saw total wagers decline by 39 per cent versus a year ago to $7.3m in September.

Results this year have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions, particularly in April, May and June, as the state’s three casinos were forced to close and sports events cancelled.

As the casinos reopened and major sports returned to action, wagers in September reached their highest level since January and grew by 146 per cent compared [...]