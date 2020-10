London-listed betting and gaming operator GVC Holdings has reported a 12 per cent increase in net gaming revenue for the third quarter of 2020, buoyed by the nineteenth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth in its Online division.

Total online net gaming revenue (NGR) rose 26 per cent compared to a year ago, with market share gains in all major territories. Online gaming volumes were ahead of pre-COVID-19 levels, with NGR increasing by 27 per cent, while [...]