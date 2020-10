Indiana’s 11 operational sportsbooks posted a record monthly high in September as total sports wagers increased to $207.5m.

Total wagers climbed 23 per cent compared to the previous month’s $169.0m, with online sports betting contributing the bulk of the total at $173.2m and retail sports betting the remaining $34.3m.

American football accounted for wagers of $48.4m during the month, followed by basketball at $34.2m and baseball at $30.5m. Parlay bets generated a further $50.6m in wagers, while [...]