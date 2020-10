New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market grew by 6.5 per cent to $323.3m in September, as growth in iGaming and sports betting offset a decline in land-based gaming revenue.

Land-based revenue declined by 15 per cent year-on-year to $190.6m, as casinos continued to operate with certain restrictions due to COVID-19, with slot machine win down 10 per cent at $144.0m and table game win down 29 per cent at $46.6m.

However, this was more than offset [...]