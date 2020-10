Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel saw net gaming revenue fall by 8 per cent to SEK1.85bn in the third quarter of 2020, with results continuing to be impacted by the closure of its land-based casino business due to COVID-19.

Excluding casino operations, Q3 revenue would have risen by 5 per cent year-on-year, with the operator benefiting from growth in sports betting revenue, as well as numerical games and lotteries.

Revenue from the Sport & Casino business rose [...]