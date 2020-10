Sweden’s ATG has reported strong revenue growth for the third quarter of the year following improved performances from its racing, gaming and sports betting segments.

ATG’s growth in the first half of the year continued into the third quarter, with Q3 revenue climbing 15 per cent to SEK1,595m, driven by an 18 per cent improvement in net gaming revenue to SEK1,380m and a marginal improvement in other income, which offset a 6 per cent fall in [...]